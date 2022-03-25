ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Holdings Increased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,553,000 after buying an additional 337,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after buying an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,694,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.11. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $34.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

