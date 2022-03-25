Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.67 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $5.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,643. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.30.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,637 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Zscaler by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

