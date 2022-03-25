Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,316. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,964 shares of company stock valued at $23,296,378 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

