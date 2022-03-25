Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $134,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 802,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,495,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Zoetis by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,445,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,649. The company has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.73 and a one year high of $249.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.20 and its 200-day moving average is $208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

