ZKSpace (ZKS) One Day Volume Tops $2.52 Million

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. ZKSpace has a market cap of $20.63 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.54 or 0.07036667 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,920.23 or 1.00096602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043893 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

