Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

ZETA has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Shares of Zeta Global stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 630,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,050. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other Zeta Global news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,725,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,995,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 492,305 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 680.4% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 381,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

