Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Up 30.1%

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) shares shot up 30.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.65 and last traded at C$4.41. 188,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 221,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.39.

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$378.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91.

Zentek Company Profile (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

