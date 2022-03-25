Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.40.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $83,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,227 shares of company stock worth $9,100,173. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL opened at $48.97 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

