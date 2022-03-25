Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zalando from €92.00 ($101.10) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €96.50 ($106.04) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.88.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Zalando has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $62.11. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

