Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Traeger (NYSE:COOK) to Hold

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

COOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of Traeger stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,846,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. Traeger has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Traeger’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

