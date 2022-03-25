Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $55.38.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

