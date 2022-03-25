Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) to “Buy”

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “
NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.
About Lava Therapeutics B.V. (Get Rating)
Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.
