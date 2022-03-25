Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) to Buy

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

IMBI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.92. 41,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $127.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iMedia Brands will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

