Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $595.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Costco have increased and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trend and increasing penetration of e-commerce business reinforce its position. The strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped draw customers seeking both value and convenience. These factors have been aiding in registering impressive sales and earnings numbers. Costco put up a decent performance in second-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. Also, Costco has been witnessing stellar comps sales run. While aforementioned factors raise optimism, supply chain bottlenecks and higher labor and freight costs remain concerns. Any deleverage in SG&A rate may hurt margins.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $551.89.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $558.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $518.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.64. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $337.27 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

