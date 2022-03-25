Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 247,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,195,616.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 625,770 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,729 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

