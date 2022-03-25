Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $12,521,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 88.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Viomi Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.