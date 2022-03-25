Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.31. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $12,521,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 88.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

