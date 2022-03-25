Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

DSP has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.82.

DSP opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 20,490.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 392.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 62,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

