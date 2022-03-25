Zacks Investment Research Lowers Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) to Sell

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.10.

REGI stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $73.64.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $881.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.