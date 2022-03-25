Zacks Investment Research Lowers Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $39,056,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $784,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

