Zacks Investment Research Lowers Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) to Hold

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

