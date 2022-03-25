Zacks Investment Research Lowers Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CNXC opened at $195.58 on Tuesday. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $423,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

