Zacks Investment Research Lowers Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.55.

AUGX opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

