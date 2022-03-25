Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Get IMV alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.22.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). IMV had a negative return on equity of 138.64% and a negative net margin of 19,535.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMV by 44.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMV by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMV by 45.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.