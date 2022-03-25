Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.85 Million

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHCGet Rating) will announce $84.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.66 million and the lowest is $84.00 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $76.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $370.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $373.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $414.78 million, with estimates ranging from $406.24 million to $423.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 and have sold 15,838 shares valued at $243,547. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.48. 417,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,805. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $141.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.