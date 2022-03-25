Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.85 Million

Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) will announce $84.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.66 million and the lowest is $84.00 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $76.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $370.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $373.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $414.78 million, with estimates ranging from $406.24 million to $423.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 and have sold 15,838 shares valued at $243,547. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.48. 417,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,805. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $141.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.