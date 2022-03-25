Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.67 Million

Analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will post $16.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.80 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $27.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $66.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.80 million to $68.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $69.12 million, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

SMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMED traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. 94,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,043. The company has a market cap of $109.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Sharps Compliance (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.