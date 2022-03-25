Zacks: Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Savara.
SVRA stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 16.38 and a quick ratio of 16.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.47.
Savara Company Profile (Get Rating)
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
