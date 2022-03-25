Zacks: Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Savara.

Get Savara alerts:

SVRA stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 16.38 and a quick ratio of 16.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 171.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 110,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Savara by 44.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Savara by 4,588.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 416,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.