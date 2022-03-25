Zacks: Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.75 Million

Brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) to report $309.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.50 million and the lowest is $304.00 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $545.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. 4,184,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,350. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 11.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.