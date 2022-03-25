Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

CMMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Neil Harris Cohen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 10,750 shares of company stock worth $45,440 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.96. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.

About Chemomab Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.