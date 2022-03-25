Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.86 Million

Analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $568.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $601.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.40 million. Bally’s posted sales of $192.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

BALY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Standard General L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,780 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,294,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 15,678.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after acquiring an additional 658,167 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $22,285,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 409.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after acquiring an additional 549,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

BALY opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

