Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Million

Brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $3.87 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $17.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $47.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.56 million, with estimates ranging from $29.90 million to $122.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $62.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,760,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

