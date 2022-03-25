Zacks: Brokerages Expect Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Afya’s earnings. Afya reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Afya will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Afya.

Get Afya alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Softbank Group Corp grew its position in Afya by 1,391.8% during the fourth quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after buying an additional 2,270,208 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Afya by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 911,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after buying an additional 709,230 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Afya by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after buying an additional 446,498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Afya by 2,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 318,674 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Afya by 2,298.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 280,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. Afya has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Afya (Get Rating)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.