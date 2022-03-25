Zacks: Brokerages Expect Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Afya’s earnings. Afya reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Afya will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Afya.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.
NASDAQ AFYA opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. Afya has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About Afya (Get Rating)
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Afya (AFYA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.