Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) will report sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. W. R. Berkley reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year sales of $11.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,019,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $66.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

