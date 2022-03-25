Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Titan International posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

NYSE TWI opened at $15.03 on Friday. Titan International has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $938.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.53.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Titan International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Titan International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Titan International by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.