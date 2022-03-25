Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Announce $2.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the highest is $2.93. SBA Communications posted earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $11.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.53 to $12.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.23.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $325.41 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $268.91 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 152.77 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

