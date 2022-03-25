Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFLT. StockNews.com upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

PFLT opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,192 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,366,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

