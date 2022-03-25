Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) will announce $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.64. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $15.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.18 to $17.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.13 to $20.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

DHI opened at $78.83 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after buying an additional 123,680 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.