Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $482.37 million during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

In related news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 109,006.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 663,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $33.10. 17,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,953. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $34.39.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

