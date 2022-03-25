Zacks: Analysts Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Post $2.84 EPS

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SREGet Rating) will post $2.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.93. Sempra Energy posted earnings per share of $2.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $8.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SREGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,733,000 after buying an additional 118,996 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after buying an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $788,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $160.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 107.06%.

About Sempra Energy (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

