Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will post $734.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.00 million and the highest is $786.35 million. Visteon posted sales of $746.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. Visteon’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VC opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $134.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.85.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

