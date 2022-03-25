Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Billion

Analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.82 billion and the highest is $4.25 billion. Mosaic reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year sales of $18.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $21.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $18.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,235,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,938,329. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after buying an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after buying an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after buying an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after buying an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

