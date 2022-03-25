Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $9,990,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,533,000 after acquiring an additional 861,255 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 73,079 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 13,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

