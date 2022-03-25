Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,396,000 after purchasing an additional 561,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after purchasing an additional 91,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,319,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after acquiring an additional 735,737 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,293,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,418,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,938,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 85,526 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.68. 646,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.