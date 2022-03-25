Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) to post $6.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.26 billion. Cummins reported sales of $6.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $25.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.46 billion to $26.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $27.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 7,718.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $2,214,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 5,773.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 394,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,605. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

