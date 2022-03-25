Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Short Interest Update

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 1,703,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

YUZHF remained flat at $$0.17 on Friday. Yuzhou Group has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

Yuzhou Group Company Profile

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development activities in the People's Republic of China. It develops, sells, manages, and invests in properties. The company is also involved in the operation of hotels; marketing activities; and trading of construction materials.

