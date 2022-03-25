YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of YPF opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.83 and a beta of 1.78.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,098.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 1,133,421 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 913,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,605,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,406,000. 13.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.