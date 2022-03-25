Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $105,734.02 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $105,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yext by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Yext by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Yext by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Yext by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yext by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 127,094 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.