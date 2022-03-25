Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $105,734.02 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $105,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yext by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Yext by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Yext by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Yext by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yext by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 127,094 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.