Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Cormark

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

TSE:YGR opened at C$2.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$223.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.79.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

