Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Raised to C$3.25 at Raymond James

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

YGR stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.70. 515,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,359. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.79. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$233.95 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

