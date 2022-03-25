XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO James R. Neal Sells 1,111 Shares

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.76 million, a P/E ratio of 184.81 and a beta of 0.80. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile (Get Rating)

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

