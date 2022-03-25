Xion Finance Price Hits $0.0180 on Top Exchanges (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a market cap of $179,398.63 and $979.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

